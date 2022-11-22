Lionel Messi hints 2022 is his final World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has dropped a major hint over international retirement after the 2022 World Cup.

Messi leads La Albiceleste in Qatar, as he aims to finally secure a world title with his national side, after clinching the 2021 Copa America.

The 35-year-old has endured a mixed relationship with the Argentina fan base over the years after near misses and heartbreak on the international stage.

Defeat to Germany in the 2014 final in Brazil was the closest Messi has come to lifting the trophy and he admitted the coming weeks will be decisive for him.

“It will probably be my last World Cup. I feel good, I have arrived in great physical and personal shape”, as per reports from Marca.

“I’ve taken care of myself throughout my career, and in what is surely my last World Cup, I have one last chance to achieve this great dream.

“What leads me to keep pursuing this illusion? The desire of always wanting more.

“You always have to try, whatever it is, not hold back, and think what might have been.”

Argentina begin their Group C campaign against Saudi Arabia tomorrow in Lusail as Messi appears at his fifth World Cup.

That is followed by games against Mexico and Poland as Lionel Scaloni’s charges look to negotiate their way out of the group.

If Argentina do finish top of Group C, they will face the runners up of Group D, which is tipped to be Denmark or Australia.