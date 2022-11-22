Chelsea target and Villarreal star unlikely to move in January – Fabrizio Romano

Villarreal have been a happy hunting ground for the Premier League in the past. With perhaps the strongest squad ever assembled in Castellon, it is no surprise that they remain the focus of plenty of interest.

Few talents in world football have a greater projection that Yeremy Pino. The 20-year-old forward has now been cutting the mustard for Villarreal for two seasons and has earned a place in the Spanish World Cup squad.

Over the summer, he was mentioned in conjunction with Arsenal, however it is now London rivals Chelsea that are rumoured to be interested. This was put to Fabrizio Romano by Caught Offside.

“It’s normal that many clubs in England including London clubs are following Pino, he’s a top talent and he’s represented by Stellar Group which is super strong in Premier League.”

“At the moment there are no advanced talks yet, we will see in 2023; I’m not sure he’s gonna leave in January unless big proposal arrives.”

Those comments were made in Romano’s exclusive column. With a deal until 2027 and a release clause of €80m, Pino will not come cheap to any suitors.

Villarreal are one of the best run clubs in Spain, and can afford to wait for the right offer. Having made a net loss of €50m over the last two transfer windows though, it may be that Villarreal are more open to a sale next summer than they might be if they had made major sales recently.