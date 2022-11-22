Analysis: The three options open to Real Madrid with Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid have a habit of sending talented youngsters on loan in order to grow into top footballers and the latest looking likely to return is Brahim Diaz. It might not be such a simple choice for Los Blancos though and there will be a tough decision to be made on his future.

Signed from Manchester City for €17m in 2019, Brahim spent 18 months struggling for minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu, appearing just 21 times. In search of minutes, Brahim was sent to Milan on a two-year loan.

Last season he was a crucial role player for a Milan side that won the Scudetto, appearing 39 times for the Rossoneri, largely as an alternative option. However this campaign he has played a starting role for much of the campaign ahead of the World Cup. Twelve of his 17 appearances have come from the start this campaign with four goals and an assist coming from it.

With his contract expiring in the summer at Milan, both clubs are at something of a crossroads. Milan have a €22m buy option and to the suggestion is that they will exercise it. As such, Los Blancos have three courses of action.

They could allow him to stay in Serie A, in the knowledge that his value might grow yet further there and they have an option to recover him for €25m. Should he not continue his growth, then they will at least have made a smaller, €7m profit already.

It may be that they decide to bring him back this summer, even if Milan buy him, before looking to make a further profit on him. While it is not yet clear exactly how big the market is for Brahim, Real Madrid would likely have no trouble securing the same €25m they would spend on him from a Premier League club, if not more. At 23, Brahim has plenty of room for growth and is already starting for a Champions League side in Milan.

The third option available to Real Madrid is to add him to their attacking options for the following season. As per Todofichajes, Carlo Ancelotti will have a large say in Brahim’s future and it may be that the Italian feels he can carve out a role for himself in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have been using a fairly rigid form of a 4-3-3 under Ancelotti, one that does not naturally give itself to Brahim’s position, more comfortable from the left of a 4-2-3-1 or as a ten.

He could move back into central midfield or play out wide and as shown by Fede Valverde, Ancelotti is capable of adapting his players to fit into their scheme.

Whether Brahim would be willing to fight for minutes is another matter. Competition is already stiff and with the right side already a battle between Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio, Valverde and Eden Hazard.

It’s a tricky decision ahead for all parties. Ancelotti has always considered what his players want and how they feel about the matter. Should Brahim express a keen desire to remain in Milan, Ancelotti may well respect those wishes. Brahim has previously described it as a dream to triumph at Real Madrid. If Marco Asensio, who is out of contract in the summer, departs, that may play a major role in Brahim’s future too.