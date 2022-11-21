Xavi makes 2022 World Cup winning prediction

Barcelona head coach Xavi has offered his thoughts on who he thinks will win the 2022 World Cup.

The former midfielder won three major international titles with La Roja as a player including their iconic 2010 World Cup win in South Africa.

With the 42-year-old currently enjoying a break, due to the tournament in Qatar, he is building towards the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Xavi admitted he is impressed by Luis Enrique and Spain ahead of their kick off on November 23, but his tip for the winner lies in South America.

“I see a very even World Cup, but with the two South Americans a step above the Europeans”, as per reports from Marca.

“I see Brazil as very strong and Leo (Messi) with Argentina, very motivated.”

Enrique has already claimed he would be happy to see Messi and Argentina claim the crown, if Spain fall short, with the former Barcelona superstar falling short in the 2014 final.

La Albiceleste kick off their own Group C push against Saudi Arabia tomorrow with Brazil taking on Serbia on November 24 in Lusail.