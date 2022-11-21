Xavi angered by Robert Lewandowski’s suspension

Barcelona head coach Xavi has criticised La Liga’s decision to increase Robert Lewandowski’s ban to three games.

The veteran striker was sent off in Barcelona’s final game ahead of the Word Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna, on November 8.

The Polish international was shown a second yellow card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano, after just 30 minutes, on the back of a poor challenge on David Garcia.

Lewandowski appeared to make a gesture indicating Manzano was ‘on drugs’ – an incident he claimed was directed to Xavi and the Barcelona bench.

Robert Lewandowski is SENT OFF! 🟥 A second yellow card just 30 minutes in and Barcelona are even more up against it now 😬 pic.twitter.com/9Lun8QZMwi — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 8, 2022

Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s return to action after the World Cup, in the Catalan derby against Espanyol, plus league matches with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

The 34-year-old has hinted his own anger at the update in recent days and his frustration was echoed by Xavi after the RFEF and La Liga reviewed Manzano’s post game report.

“We are going to appeal. We believe it’s an excessive sanction, for an impulsive gesture, which he explained perfectly”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s too much of punishment and let’s see if we can reduce it.

“Robert is an example of good conduct, he always has been, that’s why we believe it’s excessive.”