Watch: Jude Bellingham opens England’s World Cup account with brilliant header

Jude Bellingham has been taking international club football by storm this season in the Champions League, and the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has shown no sign of stopping at the World Cup.

After four goals in six games to help Dortmund through the group stages in Europe, Bellingham has broken the deadlock for Gareth Southgate and England at the World Cup.

As the Three Lions did their best to break down a banked Iranian defence, only Harry Maguire had caused genuine concern from their opposition.

However as the ball was played down the left for Luke Shaw, Bellingham continued to do what he does best for Dortmund and arrived in the box to place his header into the corner.

Hey Jude! ✨ Jude Bellingham heads home for his first England goal on the biggest stage! England 1-0 Iran

A closer look at Jude Bellingham's first goal for @England 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Bellingham is already a star in the making. Chosen with Mason Mount and Declan Rice in midfield, if Bellingham can stamp his authority on the tournament, he will truly make the jump to world star.