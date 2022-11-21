2022 World Cup

Watch: England and Iran share three goals in nine minutes

England could scarcely have dreamed a better start to the World Cup, as they cruise to victory over Iran in their first group game.

The Iranian defence looked solid for the opening stages of the match but after Jude Bellingham powered a header into the corner, England began to find their rhythm.

Bukayo Saka arrowed a bouncing ball in off the bar following a Harry Maguire knock down, and shortly before half-time Raheem Sterling made the game comfortable.

There was little left in the game in the second half, but England began playing some nice patterns of football. One of those led to a counter-attack, which was ended definitively by Bukayo Saka, with excellent footwork to boot.

Shortly after, the large Iranian crowd did have something to cheer when Mehdi Taremi fired home Iran’s tenth World Cup goal after finding space in the box.

Saka would then be replaced by Marcus Rashford, and it took the Manchester United forward just three touches to make his impact.

2022 World Cup Bukayo Saka England Iran

