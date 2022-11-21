Watch: Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling score quickfire double for perfect England start

Many will have looked at England’s opening fixture in the World Cup against Iran and seen potentially tricky tie for Gareth Southgate’s side.

However as half-time nears, the Three Lions find themselves three goals to the good.

The opener came courtesy of Jude Bellingham, who rose high in the box to place his header into the top corner.

The travelling English crowd didn’t have to wait long to see another emphatic finish, as Bukayo Saka fired the second. Harry Maguire hit the bar from a corner earlier in the half but turned provider for Saka shortly after, turning provider.

As the game went into 14 minutes of added time, following treatment to the injured Iranian goalkeeper, Harry Kane held the ball up well before pulling the ball across for Raheem Sterling to get his first of the tournament.

The build-up to the match was defined by two protests; one that didn’t happen, as England backed out of wearing the rainbow armband, and another that did, the Iranian fans booing their own national anthem.