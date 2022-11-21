Unai Emery wants Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson at Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is plotting a January transfer raid of his old club Villarreal.

Emery is looking to strengthen his squad in the winter market, following his return to the Premier League, as Steven Gerrard’s replacement at Villa Park.

The former Arsenal head coach is targeting a string of new faces for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign with Villarreal on alert for offers.

La Roja star Pau Torres was initially linked with a reunion in England, but he is likely to hold out for a Champions League offer.

Alongside defensive reinforcements, Emery also wants options to bolster his attack, with Nicolas Jackson an interesting prospect.

As per reports from Football Insider, the versatile forward impressed Emery during his time in Castellon, and Villa have a ‘concrete’ transfer interest in him.

Yeremi Pino and Samuel Chukwueze are also on Emery’s radar but they are likely to be more expensive than Jackson.