Barcelona goalkeeper shows incredible commitment to the cause

The topic of fixture pile-up is increasingly becoming an issue raised by footballers, as the World Cup squeezes this season even more than usual. However away from the tournament in Qatar, one goalkeeper has managed an unusual feat.

Barcelona Atletic goalkeeper Arnau Tenas played 180 minutes in just 24 hours this weekend. Part of the Spain under-21 side managed by Luis de la Fuente, Tenas was involved in their 2-0 victory over Japan on Friday night and returned to the hotel with his side.

Following five days with the national setup, he was on the road early the next morning as he returned to Barcelona though, ready for Barcelona Atletic’s crucial fixture against Bilbao Athletic in the third division. Tenas is captain of the Atletic side and came up with some good saves to maintain his clean sheet, their third in as many games.

That solidity has been crucial for manager Rafa Marquez, who after four straight defeats and 12 goals conceded, is now back on a three-game unbeaten run, the last two of which have been victories. Currently Barcelona Atletic sit eighth in the table of Primera RFEF Group 2, six points away from Castellon and Eldense.

As Relevo highlight, Tenas is renowned for his leadership qualities within Can Barca and has always shown the utmost dedication to the profession. With his contract expiring in the summer, Barcelona will decide whether to extend his contract for an extra two seasons.

At 21, Tenas is considered a talented goalkeeper, but has any route to success at Barcelona littered with obstacles. The return to form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen has cast aside any doubts about his future as number one, while in front of him he has the impressive Inaki Pena. The latter performed well last season on loan at Fenerbahce.