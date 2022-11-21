Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to go head-to-head for Manchester City star

There were no shortage of links between Manchester City and Barcelona last summer, and it looks as if those stories will continue all the way through to next season.

Barcelona were heavily connected to Bernardo Silva during the summer, with some even describing him as Xavi Hernandez’s dream signing. However any deal for Silva will likely cost a considerable fee.

That would not be the case for Ilkay Gundogan. The Germany international is out of contract next summer and Barcelona are interested in the 32-year-old, as per Sport.

However they could face competition from a familiar foe. Seemingly Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Gundogan.

The Blaugrana would have to sell the club to Gundogan as an opportunity to compete in Spain in the same way they did to Robert Lewandowski, as they will not be able to match PSG’s financial power.

This is not the first time this has happened either. Famously Georginio Wijnaldum ended up accepting an offer from PSG rather than Barcelona, when Ronald Koeman was courting him. Their interest in Gundogan is a reminder of the fact that that deal did not work out. Wijnaldum is currently on loan at Roma but suffered a serious injury and is out of the World Cup.