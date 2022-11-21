Aymeric Laporte openminded on Spain’s World Cup chances

Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has insisted La Roja have a real chance of glory at the 2022 World Cup.

The Manchester City centre back was a major injury doubt ahead of the Qatar tournament after undergoing knee surgery in June.

However, he put together a solid run of form following his return to the City side in October, and Luis Enrique immediately reinstalled him to the squad.

He started at left back in the 3-1 pre-World Cup friendly win against Jordan but he is expected to switch inside for the Group E opener against Costa Rica.

Laporte started all six of Spain’s games at Euro 2020 last summer, and despite some uncertainty over who his partner will be, he is key to Enrique’s plans in the Middle East.

“Why can’t Spain be world champions? Like all the national teams here, well have strong points”, as per reports from Marca.

“Most of us compete at the highest level. We work well with the coach and we have everything we need to win.

“But in this type of tournament, luck and other factors are needed. We will do everything to win.”

Pau Torres and Eric Garcia played three games each as Laporte’s partner in the European Championships with the former appearing to have the edge to start against Los Ticos.