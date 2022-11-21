Alvaro Morata offers World Cup fitness boost

Spain star Alvaro Morata has confirmed he will be fit for the start of the 2022 World Cup.

The Atletico Madrid striker is one of the most experienced players in Luis Enrique’s 26-man squad in Qatar, with more international goals than any other player in the current La Roja ranks (27).

Morata has missed training following the squad’s arrival in Doha due to a minor cold impacting several members of the team in recent days.

The 30-year-old completed 90 minutes in Atletico’s final game before the World Cup break and he is confident of starting in the group opener against Costa Rica on November 23.

“I completed the Mallorca game with Atletico, and since I’ve been here I’ve trained well, and I’m feeling great,” as per reports from Marca.

Enrique has remained loyal to Morata following the former’s return to the Spain job in November 2019 despite a mixed run of form.

His goal in the Euro 2020 semi final forced extra time against Italy, but he then missed the decisive spot kick in the shootout, to send Roberto Mancini’s side into the final.

He netted a key winner against Sweden in World Cup qualifying, in November 2021, and grabbed the crucial winning goal to secure a UEFA Nations League final spot against Portugal in September.