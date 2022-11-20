Watch: Enner Valencia powers home header to give Ecuador two-goal lead

Ecuador have turned up to spoil the World Cup party in Qatar and they are doing an excellent job so far.

Qatari hopes of an opening day victory took an early blow after just three minutes when Enner Valencia headed home. They were given a reprieve after that goal was disallowed for offside however.

Just 12 minutes later, Qatar were behind though. Ecuador opened up a chasm in the middle of the Qatar defence, which Valencia rushed through and past the goalkeeper. Saad Al Sheeb brought down the veteran, who then got up to dispatch the penalty with consummate ease.

Twenty minutes after that, Qatar did not heed their warning. With Ecuador on the attack again, the ball was curled in by Angelo Preciado to the waiting Valencia, who powered a textbook header down into the corner.

ENNER VALENCIA DOES IT AGAIN@LaTri takes a 2-0 lead 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/om7Iq5Wt1L — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

With a two-goal deficit and the bookings mounting up, Qatar are in serious danger of the game getting beyond them.