Luis Enrique unsure of his World Cup starting XI

Spain boss Luis Enrique has not made up his mind on a starting XI for their 2022 World Cup against Costa Rica.

La Roja face the Central American side on November 23 in Doha ahead of taking on Germany and Japan in Group E.

Enrique 26-man squad have been training at their base at Qatar University on the outskirts of the capital city in recent days with Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon the only current injury doubt.

However, despite the majority of positive fitness news, Enrique is still assessing his options.

The enigmatic coach updated fans over his musing during his popular World Cup Twitch interviews as he puts together the final preparations for Spain’s first game.

“I will only pick players who are fully fit and up to the intensity of training here”, as per reports from Marca.

“I still don’t have my eleven for Costa Rica, but I have a slight idea.”

Enrique’s comments are likely to be deliberately vague as he tries to keep his plans guarded with the majority his XI already picked.

Right back appears to be one of the main areas of debate for Enrique with experienced duo Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicueta battling it out to start