Iker Casillas claims his 2010 World Cup final wonder save was ‘lucky’

Former Spain goal keeper Iker Casillas has opened up on the most defining moment of his World Cup career in light hearted style.

Casillas enjoyed a stellar career for club and country with an incredible 16 seasons in between the posts for Real Madrid before his departure in 2015.

The 41-year-old won five La Liga titles with Los Blancos, and three Champions Leagues, alongside three major international trophies with La Roja.

Casillas captained Spain’s iconic side to two European Championships and a World Cup during a dominant period for them from 2008 to 2012.

The 2010 World Cup final win secured Spain’s first ever world title as Andres Iniesta’s extra time goal famously downed the Netherlands on an exhausting night for Casillas and Spain in Johannesburg.

The most iconic winning goal ever? ✨ 🇪🇸 #OnThisDay in 2010, Andres Iniesta produced some late magic as Spain won their first #FIFAWorldCup! 🏆 🤩 @andresiniesta8 | @SEFutbol pic.twitter.com/B78JQy2lqd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2022

However, Iniesta’s strike was made possible by an incredible stop by Casillas from former club teammate Arjen Robben, but Casillas downplayed his role in the save.

🤩 Made a stunning save from Robben

🧤 Won the Golden Glove

🏆 Lifted the #WorldCup Trophy 🗓️ 11 July 2010 is a day Spain captain @IkerCasillas will never forget 🇪🇸@SeFutbol | #OnThisDaypic.twitter.com/ZCKFnRfSDb — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 11, 2021

“It was just good luck”, he told an interview with Marca.

“I’m convinced that if Robben and I lived that move ten times, it’s possible he scores nine times.

“That day due to the situation, the circumstance or because someone wanted it to be like that, he hit my foot and the ball went out.”