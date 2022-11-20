Hugo Guillamon could miss World Cup group stages through injury

Valencia defender Hugo Guillamon could miss all three of Spain’s 2022 World Cup group games through injury.

La Roja kick off their campaign in Qatar with a clash against Costa Rica on November 23, before facing Germany and Japan, in the space of eight days.

Luis Enrique is likely to rotate his starting XI, to cope with the demand, but he is facing an issue in defence, with Guillamon’s Los Che teammate Jose Luis Gaya already returning to Spain.

According to reports from Diario AS, Enrique opted to call up Guillamon, despite the 22-year-old already carrying a knee problem, before flying to Doha.

Guillamon has not trained with the squad since their arrival in the Middle East and the Japan game is the earliest date for a return to action.

The report claims rumours of players suffering with colds is true but it is not expected to cause lengthy absences ahead of taking on Los Ticos.