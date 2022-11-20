Fabrizio Romano provides crucial detail on Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham pursuit

Perhaps the hot button topic of the 2023 summer transfer window will be an English player. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has quickly become one of the most coveted talents in world football, and with CEO Kevin Watzke opening the door to a departure, the world’s richest clubs are in motion.

Bellingham has a contract with Dortmund until 2025, giving them plenty of security, however Watzke admitted that if Bellingham wanted to leave, then they would have to work something out.

From a Spanish perspective, Bellingham could be the Galactico signing that Real Madrid pursue next summer. Los Blancos have consistently moved for one large transfer each summer for some time now and all signs point to the fact that he will be the eventual replacement for Luka Modric, who is now 37.

Recent figures quoted for Bellingham have oscillated between €100m and €150m, but according to Fabrizio Romano, there is no price tag for Bellingham yet.

“I’ve seen the claim that Real Madrid are not ready to pay Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jude Bellingham, but here’s my understanding of the situation…”

“There’s no asking price yet for Bellingham. It will be decided in 2023. Real Madrid will be in the race alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and also Chelsea for Bellingham; it’s still not time to negotiate with Borussia Dortmund, this will happen in 2023.”

Romano made the comments to Caught Offside in his exclusive column with them.

“Contacts are just on the player’s side as of now, so I wouldn’t read too much into what the club’s demands could be just yet, as it will be decided later.”

Although Real Madrid spent a significant €80m on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, they also brought in over €60m for Casemiro. It is likely that Real Madrid still have some of the money available to them that had been saved for the signing for Kylian Mbappe. That extra finance might allow Real Madrid to compete on a level playing field with the Premier League clubs in this specific instance.