Fabrizio Romano dismisses Real Madrid links to Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future appears to heading towards an exit for the Portuguese superstar.

The 37-year-old confirmed his intention to leave Old Trafford this summer, with the former Real Madrid hitman linked with a host of European sides, after stating his desire to play in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has only featured sporadically for United in recent weeks and his relationship with the club has deteriorated rapidly ahead of the World Cup.

The situation was plunged into more controversy following Ronaldo’s decision to slam head coach, and the club’s hierarchy, in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan last week.

Los Blancos had been linked with a sensational deal to bring him back to Madrid, on a six month deal in January, following an injury to Karim Benzema.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated in his exclusive column for Caught Offside that a deal is not being considered by Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti has consistently stated his desire to build for the future with the experienced Italian coach hinting at his reluctance to bring in new players in the mid season window.

Ronaldo’s situation in Manchester looks unresolvable with another former team, in Sporting Lisbon, considering a move, alongside Premier League rivals Chelsea.