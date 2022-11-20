Eduardo Camavinga sits out France training ahead of World Cup opener

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has given the France squad another 2022 World Cup injury scare as he missed training today.

Les Bleus world title defence has been dogged with injury problems in Qatar with Camavinga’s Los Blancos teammate Karim Benzema the latest to pull out.

Camavinga has been tipped to start in Didier Deschamps’ midfield, alongside clubmate Aurelien Tchouameni, despite the pair sharing just 18 international caps between them.

As per reports from Diario AS, Camavinga sat out the session with muscle pain, on the advice of France’s medical staff, with Deschamps determined not to lose any more stars.

The 22-year-old was put on media duty by Deschamps, but did not face any questions on his fitness, with their Group C opener against Australia less than 48 hours away.

However, there was positive news on Raphael Varane, as the former Real Madrid defender completed a second full consecutive session, and could start against Graham Arnold’s side.