Cesar Azpilicueta aiming to seize World Cup chance in Qatar

Spain international Cesar Azpilicueta is looking to make up for lost time at the 2022 World Cup.

The Chelsea skipper was included in Luis Enrique’s squad for the trip to Qatar after emerging as a key player for the former Barcelona boss.

Enrique has relied on Azpilicueta more than any other La Roja coach previously as an experienced operator in defence.

Azpilicueta is set to start as Enrique’s first choice right back in their Group E opener against Costa Rica.

The 33-year-old is playing in his third World Cup, in the Middle East, and he is confident Enrique’s mix of youth and experience can inspire the team in the coming weeks.

“It would mean a lot to win the World Cup” as per reports from Marca.

“It’s the pinnacle at national team level and that’s why we’re going.

“It’s a great opportunity as a group and we know how complicated it is.

“In 2010, I was a fan, and I’ve been fortunate to play in three World Cups.

“We’ll try to do our best to make people proud.”