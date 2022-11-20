Barcelona open to Marcos Alonso extension talks

Barcelona are considering a contract extension offer for Marcos Alonso in 2023.

The Spanish international eventually completed a free transfer to the Camp Nou in September, after a prolonged departure from Premier League giants Chelsea, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang headed to Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old was targeted by Xavi to add experience to his back line as well as being able to cover at full back and in central defence.

Alonso initially signed a one year deal in Catalonia, but the club want to extend that beyond next season, after a solid start to life in Catalonia.

As per reports from Marca, FFP rules prevented Barcelona from offering Alonso a three year contact, as they initially wanted to, but their financial picture has since improved.

The report states Barcelona will open talks with Alonso’s representatives in January with a view to increasing his bond at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.