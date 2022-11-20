Atletico Madrid to face Rayo Vallecano in World Cup break

La Liga pair Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano will face off in friendly action during the 2022 World Cup break.

The Spanish top-flight is currently on pause until December 31, following the pattern of other major European leagues, by suspending domestic action, ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

However, the majority of Spanish sides are also planning to use the window as a ‘second pre season’ to refresh their squads with friendly games permitted by FIFA.

Rayo will go also to Turkey as part of a new collaboration between La Liga and the Turkish Super Lig with games against Fenerbahce and Galatasaray on November 30 and December 3 respectively.

Andoni Iraola’s side then return to Madrid on December 4, and face cross city rivals Atletico six days later, before flying to England the following week to take on Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on December 17.

Atletico will also take on Segunda Division side Ponferradina on December 14 as per reports from Marca.