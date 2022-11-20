Athletic Club offer World Cup stars 2023 break

Athletic Club are set to give players on 2022 World Cup duty an additional break in January.

The Basque side have three players away in the Middle East, including La Roja duo Unai Simon and Nico Williams, with the latter’s brother, Inaki, on duty with Ghana.

Players remaining in Spain have already been granted a rest period, ahead of returning to training in Bilbao on November 28, and then facing a friendly tie against Guadalajara.

As the World Cup enters into its knockout stages, attention turns to the Copa del Rey, with Athletic Club facing Sestao on December 20.

La Liga action returns on December 31, with a trip to Real Betis, however, the club’s international trio are unlikely to feature until 2023.

As per reports from Marca, each player will be given ten days off, when their tournament ends, with club comebacks depending on how far they progress with their national sides in Qatar.