Arnau Martinez open to Barcelona return

Girona defender Arnau Martinez would be interested in returning to Barcelona in January but only if he is offered first team football at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is targeting specific areas in need of strengthening in his starting XI, ahead of the mid-season market, with a consistent right back a concern for the former Spanish international.

La Blaugrana scouts have been impressed by Martinez’s performances on the other side of Catalonia this season with 11 La Liga appearances and two goals from full back.

The 19-year-old was also included in Luis Enrique’s 55-man provisional 2022 World Cup squad, after breaking into the U21 fold earlier this year, before being excluded from the final panel.

Catalan-born Martinez was released from the La Masia academy set up in 2016, after six years at the club, but the 19-year-old is open to rejoining, if the terms are right over his starting role.

“If I go back, it would be to play in the first team”, as per an interview with TV3, reported via Marca.

“Obviously I’d like to return to Barcelona, ​​just as I would like to go to any great club, and they are among the best in the world.”