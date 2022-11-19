Vinicius Jr admits World Cup injury fears in 2022/23

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has revealed his fear of suffering a World Cup ending injury in the opening weeks of 2022/23.

The Brazilian international has continued to play a vital role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, as Los Blancos aim to defend their La Liga and Champions League titles, in 2023.

The 22-year-old has already netted 10 goals across domestic and European action this season, with his place in Tite’s squad secured, on the back of an impressive rise for club and country.

However, despite remaining as an ever present for Real Madrid, Vini Jr was the target of some rough tactics from opposition defenders in recent games, ahead of flying out to Qatar.

“What happens on the field stays on the field, but it went too far at times”, as per reports from ESPN.

“You can come in strong, but they were being dirty in their challenges.

“Rodrygo and I suffered a lot in the last few games, and I feared the worst, to get injured, and miss the World Cup.

“When you start to become an important player, rivals come after you, and you have to deal with it.

“Benzema told me to stay calm, because if rivals are chasing you it’s because you’re relevant, and they’re afraid of you.

“When I take the ball and burst forward, I do it with a vengeance. Yes, I can get hurt. But I’m prepared for the challenge.”

Vini Jr is expected to lead Brazil’s attack at the World Cup, as they kick off their campaign in Group G against Serbia on November 24 followed by games against Switzerland and Cameroon.