Robert Lewandowski slams Barcelona suspension

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has criticised La Liga after his three match ban was confirmed.

The veteran striker was dismissed in Barcelona’s final game ahead of the Word Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna, on November 8.

The Polish international was shown a second yellow card by referee Jesus Gil Manzano, after just 30 minutes, following a reckless challenge on David Garcia.

Lewandowski appeared to make a gesture indicating Manzano was ‘on drugs’, in an incident which he claimed was directed to Xavi and the Barcelona bench.

Robert Lewandowski is SENT OFF! 🟥 A second yellow card just 30 minutes in and Barcelona are even more up against it now 😬 pic.twitter.com/9Lun8QZMwi — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) November 8, 2022

Following the RFEF and La Liga’s review of Manzano’s post game report, they opted to increase Lewandowski’s suspension to three matches.

The update means Lewandowski will miss Barcelona’s return to action after the World Cup, in their Catalan derby against Espanyol, plus league matches with Atletico Madrid and Real Betis.

“For me, it’s too long. The gesture was not directed at the referee, but towards the bench. I hope the appeal prospers”, as per reports from Marca.

The 34-year-old will captain Poland in Qatar, as they open Group C against Mexico and Saudi Arabia before facing Lionel Messi’s Argentina.