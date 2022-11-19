Karim Benzema suffers World Cup injury scare as Lionel Messi misses training

Two of the biggest stars at the 2022 World Cup could face a fitness race in the coming days.

Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi did not take part in Argentina training for a third successive day, at their Qatar University base, ahead of facing Saudi Arabia on November 22.

Reports from Marca claim his schedule is being managed by the Argentina medical staff, as he trains alone, and he is expected to be fit in time to lead La Albiceleste in their group opener.

However, as per reports from French outlet RMC Sport, the picture on Karim Benzema is more of a concern for Les Bleus, as he was forced to pull out of training today.

🇫🇷 Sorti blessé de l'entrainement, Benzema est forfait pour le match contre l'Australie et incertain pour le reste de la Coupe du monde. https://t.co/PY2A0FDuA1 pic.twitter.com/y92bt9N8o7 — RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 19, 2022

The 34-year-old has struggled with minor injuries since the start of the campaign with Real Madrid resting him ahead of the Qatar showpiece.

He will now undergo tests to determine the extent of his injury before France face Australia on November 22.