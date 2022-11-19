Karim Benzema suffers World Cup injury scare as Lionel Messi misses training

Two of the biggest stars at the 2022 World Cup could face a fitness race in the coming days.
Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi did not take part in Argentina training for a third successive day, at their Qatar University base, ahead of facing Saudi Arabia on November 22.
Reports from Marca claim his schedule is being managed by the Argentina medical staff, as he trains alone, and he is expected to be fit in time to lead La Albiceleste in their group opener.
However, as per reports from French outlet RMC Sport, the picture on Karim Benzema is more of a concern for Les Bleus, as he was forced to pull out of training today.
🇫🇷 Sorti blessé de l'entrainement, Benzema est forfait pour le match contre l'Australie et incertain pour le reste de la Coupe du monde. https://t.co/PY2A0FDuA1 pic.twitter.com/y92bt9N8o7
— RMC Sport (@RMCsport) November 19, 2022
The 34-year-old has struggled with minor injuries since the start of the campaign with Real Madrid resting him ahead of the Qatar showpiece.
He will now undergo tests to determine the extent of his injury before France face Australia on November 22.
This kind of changes plans with Haaland and Endrick. I was hoping Benzema could last another year or two but it doesnt seem so. As much as I love big Benz it looks like his renewal here shouldnt be considered.
We thus need to sign a player to last the stopgap untill those players are ready to be purchased.
Next strikers age will reveal RMs plans, a young one means none of those two will sign for RM, someone over 30 suggests were going for Haaland as he is closer to playing for us than Endrick who will need a couple of years more before a-team and someone around 28 will suggest that we will go for Endrick.