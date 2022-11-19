Hector Bellerin issues critical World Cup message

Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin has issued a firm critique of the 2022 World Cup organisers ahead of the tournament kick off.

Hosts Qatar open the competition tomorrow, against Ecuador in Al Khor, on the back of continued controversy in the Middle East.

The Qatari state and FIFA have been roundly criticised for their decision to go ahead with the tournament despite international objections towards a string of human rights abuses.

The two agencies have opted to double down on their overall message of moving forward, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino issue a renewed warning over hypocrisy, as the pressure grows.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino at news conference in Doha: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker” pic.twitter.com/GozWBXd1Fd — Dan Roan (@danroan) November 19, 2022

Bellerin, who was not included in Luis Enrique’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, was asked about his stance on the treatment of migrant workers and other controversies, and the former Arsenal full back slammed FIFA.

“Not being part of it saddens me. But, on the other hand, there is a part of it that makes me happy”, Bellerin stated at the GQ Awards gala dinner, reported via Marca.

👏👏👏 Esto de @HectorBellerin sobre el mundial de Qatar se merece un aplauso no solo por la necesaria denuncia social, sino por la valentía de hacerlo públicamente siendo futbolista. pic.twitter.com/GKb6gY22B9 — Julián Macías Tovar (@JulianMaciasT) November 18, 2022

“I don’t know if I would be able to enjoy the burden of 6,500 or more people who died in the process of building a World Cup.”