Villarreal eyeing January swoop for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares

La Liga side Villarreal are plotting a possible January move for Arsenal defender Cedric Soares.

Quique Setien will be given a limited budget to work with in the mid-season transfer window, with the veteran coach enduring a difficult start to life at the club, as he looks to improve in 2023.

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is plotting a Premier League title challenge in 2023 and the Basque coach wants to strengthen his ranks in North London.

Soares is one of the names potentially moving on from the Emirates Stadium, as Arteta aims to raise funds for new faces, with the Portuguese full back available for €4m, after dropping out of the Arsenal side this season.

As per reports from ESPN, the 31-year-old is being tracked by Setien, alongside interest from domestic rivals Fulham, and Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Any potential deal could include an initial six month loan with a transfer option for the summer.