The Ultimate 2022 World Cup Guide for Spain: Top players, squad selection, and injuries

A new generation of talent has entered the mix for Spain’s quest into Qatar, as the Spanish fans have multiple reasons to be excited. Will La Furia Roja claim a second World Cup title in Qatar?

Spain’s World Cup 2022 group stage schedule

Spain vs. Costa Rica – November 23, 04:00 PM GMT

Spain vs. Germany – November 27, 07:00 GMT

Japan vs. Spain – December 1, 07:00 PM GMT

Spain vs. Costa Rica historical record: Won 2, Drawn 1

Spain vs. Germany historical record: Won 8, Drawn 8, Lost 9

Spain vs. Japan historical record: Won 1

Spain’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona, Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dabi Carvajal (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villareal), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Hugo Guilamon (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Rodri (Manchester City), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Dan Olmo (RB Leipzig), Yeremy Pino (Villareal), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Spanish players absent from the World Cup due to injury

Injuries have been kind to this year’s Spanish national team. The most notable absence from Qatar is Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal.

Despite returning to the Sociedad training ground, Spanish boss Luis Enrique couldn’t risk picking Mikel for his squad. The 25-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in March, and with zero playing time during the summer, the winger couldn’t be evaluated, thus leaving him sidelined from the 2022 World Cup.

Spain’s best players at the 2022 World Cup

Rodri

The last notable player from the “old guard” of Spanish football is Sergio Busquets, as the midfielder has controlled this position in Spain for over a decade. However, Luis Enrique is entirely conscious of breeding a new generation of Spanish talent based on his squad selection, and it’s Manchester City’s Rodri who could take Busquets’ position as the backbone in midfield.

His time spent in the Premier League has delivered a relaxed and calm nature, and his defensive cover can assist the likes of Pedri and Gavi in their attacking threats.

While the World Cup Group B meeting between England and the US will provide the underdog American team with certain advantages over the English style of football, you can guarantee that bookies in the UK will also be conscious of teams such as Spain.

Betting on Spain to defeat the Three Lions with the EPL knowledge of Rodri is an intriguing subject to think about, but Spain and England wouldn’t cross paths until the World Cup semi-finals.

Pedri

When discussing the future of Spanish football, Barcelona’s sharp-shooting midfielder Pedri is often the height of the conversation.

Pedri will turn 20 in Qatar, and although there’s an evident lack of experience on a national stage, the Barcelona playmaker has already proven his worth in the Spanish Primera.

Ferran Torres

Torres hasn’t been the most favoured player at Barcelona in recent months, but Spain’s overall success in Qatar could rely on how well Ferran Torres performs.

Alvaro Morata is the lone striker in this team; Enrique will need his forwards to provide those crucial balls, and Torres will need to add to the 13 goals he’s already scored for Spain thus far.

This Spanish squad’s on-ball control, speed, and technical skill are undeniable, but they lack a formidable goalscorer.

Dani Olmo

Further adding to Spain’s youthful playmakers is Dani Olmo, who notably garnered a positive reputation in the Bundesliga while competing for RB Leipzig. Aged just 24, we can expect Olmo to arrive at one of the top clubs in the near future, but for now, he can boost his stock with an impressive display in Qatar.

Olmo can create opportunities for Torres and Morata. Still, with an overall lack of goalscorers, players like Olmo will need to provide the technical attacking threat and play an almost perfect game when faced with the likes of Germany.