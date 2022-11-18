Spain Can Use Euro Disappointment As Motivation In Qatar

After the heartbreak of losing in the Euro 2020 semi-finals on penalties, Spain can learn from that experience as they compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Spain did it the hard way to reach the last four at the European Championships last summer but that resilience they showed will serve them well in the Middle East this winter.

Plenty To Learn From Last Summer

Unbeaten in their three group games at Euro 2020, Spain advanced to the last 16 before beating the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia 5-3 in extra time. La Roja, who are 15/2 in the World Cup betting to win in Qatar this winter, then needed a penalty shootout to get past Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Ultimately the journey ended in heart-breaking fashion with a penalty-shootout defeat to the eventual champions Italy in the semi-finals.

While manager Luis Enrique will have been disappointed that his side could not reach the showpiece event at Wembley to face England, Spain showed plenty of resilience in high-pressure situations to reach the semi-finals. It’s fair to say Spain responded well after their Euro 2020 exit, as they have only lost three of their following 15 games. That form should serve them well as they look forward to the challenge of facing the world’s best nations in Qatar this winter.

Early Tests

If Spain are to reach the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup then they will undoubtedly be battle-hardened by the time they get there. In arguably the toughest group at the tournament, Spain go up against Costa Rica, Germany and Japan. The clash against the Germans at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on the 27th of November is the pick of the fixtures from the entire group stages. Two European giants with the same ambitions to go all the way in the major competition, it looks set to be an intriguing encounter. Spain should be confident when they face Germany, having won 6-0 against Die Mannschaft in their last meeting back in November 2020. La Roja also have a good overall record against Germany, having only lost three of their 13 encounters.

Japan will also provide a good test for Enrique’s side in Group E. The Japanese have enjoyed recent wins over the likes of Ghana, South Korea and the USA, while also suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brazil back in June. Spain are still expected to finish in the top two in their group and should they progress they will have faced sterner tests than many of their other rivals entering the knockout stages.

With the lessons learned and positive aspects to build on from Euro 2020, along with the challenges to overcome in the group stages in Qatar, Spain will be a team to look out for if they reach the knockout stages of this intriguing World Cup.