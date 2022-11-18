Marco Asensio misses Spain World Cup training in Qatar

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio missed Spain’s first training session in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja secured a 3-1 friendly win over Jordan yesterday with Luis Enrique’s squad flying on to Qatar earlier today.

✅ ¡¡ENTRENAMIENTO COMPLETADO!! 👤 Os dejamos unos retratos de nuestra primera tarde en Doha.#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/2aMoWZWCjJ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 18, 2022

Enrique’s squad trained at their base at Qatar University, with reports from Marca highlighting Asensio’s absence, after the Los Blancos forward completing 90 minutes in Amman.

The 26-year-old is not expected to miss Spain’s Group E opener against Costa Rica on November 23 in Doha with his absence a precaution from Enrique and the Spain medical team.

Enrique has already lost one injured player from his panel, with Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya replaced by Alex Balde, and Asensio’s fitness will be monitored in the coming days.

🚨 OFICIAL | Alejandro Balde se incorporará a la @SEFutbol como sustituto de José Luis Gayà. El futbolista, que estaba concentrado con la Sub-21, se unirá a la expedición española en Doha. ℹ️ https://t.co/F83HSSHc5C #VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/vWTpucS32A — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 18, 2022

Atletico Madrid duo Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata trained today, after not featuring at Las Rozas and Amman, in a key boost for Enrique’s plans for the coming days.