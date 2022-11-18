Real Madrid

Marco Asensio misses Spain World Cup training in Qatar

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio missed Spain’s first training session in Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

La Roja secured a 3-1 friendly win over Jordan yesterday with Luis Enrique’s squad flying on to Qatar earlier today.

Enrique’s squad trained at their base at Qatar University, with reports from Marca highlighting Asensio’s absence, after the Los Blancos forward completing 90 minutes in Amman.

The  26-year-old is not expected to miss Spain’s Group E opener against Costa Rica on November 23 in Doha with his absence a precaution from Enrique and the Spain medical team.

Enrique has already lost one injured player from his panel, with Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya replaced by Alex Balde, and Asensio’s fitness will be monitored in the coming days.

Atletico Madrid duo Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata trained today, after not featuring at Las Rozas and Amman, in a key boost for Enrique’s plans for the coming days.

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Alex Balde Alvaro Morata Jose Luis Gaya La Roja Luis Enrique Marco Asensio Marcos Llornte Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News