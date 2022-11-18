Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez rejects Brazil move ahead of Nacional exit

Luis Suarez has turned down the chance to join Brazilian side Gremio as his contract with Nacional nears its end next month.

Suarez opted to return to his boyhood club in Uruguay in July, despite his initial determination to remain in Europe, after leaving Atletico Madrid, when his contract expired.

The veteran striker netted eight goals in 14 league games as Nacional sealed the Uruguayan Primera Division title.

However, club president Jose Fuentes confirmed he would not be returning to the club after the 2022 World Cup, as he looks for a new challenge in 2023.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Suarez was not interested in moving across the border to Brazil, as he plots his next career move.

After failing to reach an agreement with a Spanish side ahead of 2022/23 campaign, the 35-year-old now looks to be edging towards a MLS move, with a rumoured offer on the table from LA Galaxy.

