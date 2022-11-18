Luis Enrique tips Argentina for World Cup glory if Spain miss out

Spain boss Luis Enrique has given his predictions on who will win the 2022 World Cup.

The former Barcelona head coach took part in a live Twitch with La Roja fans tonight as part of his plans to interact with supporters in the coming weeks.

Spain landed in Qatar today with the squad put through their paces by Enrique and his coaching team at their Qatar University base.

✅ ¡¡ENTRENAMIENTO COMPLETADO!! 👤 Os dejamos unos retratos de nuestra primera tarde en Doha.#VamosEspaña | #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/2aMoWZWCjJ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) November 18, 2022

Enrique logged on after training to talk with fans about a range of issues ahead of their Group E opener against Costa Rica in Doha on November 23.

Luis Enrique debería ganar el premio al streamer del año. — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) November 18, 2022

Alongside answering questions about his own team, Enrique also offered his opinion on his expectations for other sides, including his former La Blaugrana star Lionel Messi, and Argentina.

“I think Brazil and Argentina are favourites”, as per his Twitch interview.

“Then France, who are the current champions. Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, England and Belgium are also close.

“If we’re not going to win it, I want Argentina to win.

“A world-class player like Messi has to retire with a World Cup, in what would be his last World Cup.

😅 Lo mejor del estreno de Luis Enrique como streamer pic.twitter.com/8sMCcxgSrX — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) November 18, 2022

“Although, I think he could play in the next one.

“But I prefer that Spain win, of course. And also maybe Uruguay for Luis Suarez, too.”

Enrique wrapped up by confirming his plans to host another live recording tomorrow, but warned fans he will not be streaming after games, due to a recovery period for himself and the team.