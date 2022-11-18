Luis Enrique labels David Villa as Spain’s greatest ever player

Spain boss Luis Enrique has hailed former La Roja star David Villa as the greatest ever Spanish international.

The former Barcelona head coach took part in a live Twitch with Spain fans tonight as part of his plans to interact with supporters during the 2022 World Cup.

Enrique was in bullish mood during the online chat with fans answering questions about Spain’s preparations in the build up to the Qatar showpiece.

The 52-year-old claimed his side are not amongst the outright favourites to win the tournament, but stated they have no reason to fear anyone in the competition.

He also tipped Lionel Messi’s Argentina to win the World Cup, if Spain fall short in the Middle East, and reserved special praise for his old teammate Villa.

“Who is the best Spanish player in history? We’ve had some very good ones, but I would go for for Villa, as he is the top scorer in the history of the National Team”, as per reports from Marca.

“There are many. Kubala, Raúl, Butragueño, Iniesta, Quini, etc.

“Who would I take from 2010 in this team? Who is better Iniesta or Xavi? Puyol or Pique?

“As he is from the same land as me in Asturias, I would pick Villa to play with Morata.”

Villa and Enrique crossed paths as international colleagues between 2002 and 2005, but the former had already left the Camp Nou, when Enrique took charge in 2014.

The former striker leads the La Roja goal scoring charts, with 59 goals, and won the World Cup and European Championships under Vicente del Bosque in 2010 and 2012, with Golden and Silver Boot awards respectively.

