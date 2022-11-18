Luis Enrique delights Spain fans in Twitch debut

Spain boss Luis Enrique delighted fans with his Twitch Live debut ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Barcelona head coach announced his plans to become Twitch streamer during the tournament in Qatar as part his intention to interact with supporters in the coming weeks.

Enrique has developed a reputation for unusual media antics as La Roja head coach, including unique squad announcements and sharp responses to press questions, ahead of the competition.

His Twitch debut involved questions from Spain fans eager for a glimpse inside the camp and Enrique’s plans for the competition.

¿Por qué Luis Enrique ha iniciado esta aventura en Twitch? Un 'responsable': su hijo. ❤ pic.twitter.com/1tWFu9ZYv7 — Relevo (@relevo) November 18, 2022

After reaching the semi finals of Euro 2020, expectations are high for Enrique and his players, and the Asturian is not setting any limits for his squad.

“I don’t know if reaching the semi finals in Qatar counts as a success”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s a good result, but it’s not our goal.”

Enrique was asked about selection decisions, ahead of their Group E opener against Costa Rica in Doha on November 23, and he insisted on no firm plans on his attacking options.

“Football is full of clichés. I’m going to demolish a false myth. We don’t play with a false 9.

“We can play Morata, Asensio or Olmo, they all have to occupy the same area.

“What happens is that the characteristics of each one are different. You can call what you want, but it’s not false 9.”

Enrique wrapped up by confirming his plans to host another live recording tomorrow, but warned fans he will not be streaming after games, due to a recovery period for himself and the team.

Images via Relevo