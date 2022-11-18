Luis Enrique calls on Spain to be fearless in World Cup test

Spain boss Luis Enrique has called on his players to rise to the challenge ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The former Barcelona head coach led a live Twitch with La Roja fans tonight as part of his unique idea to interact with supporters in Qatar.

Spain arrived at their Qatar University base today, with Enrique set to mull over his selection questions in the coming days, following their 3-1 friendly win over Jordan yesterday.

Enrique’s side impressed on their march towards the semi finals of Euro 2020 last summer and they look to be returning to the top of international football.

However, despite the pressure of avoiding an early exit, Enrique wants his players to be confident as they plot a path out of Group E.

“We don’t feel superior to anyone but we don’t feel inferior either”, as per reports from Marca.

“Our priority is to finish top of the group and we should not fear anyone.”

Spain kick off their Group E campaign against Costa Rica in Doha on November 23, followed by a trip to Al Khor four days later to face Germany, before taking on Japan in Al Rayyan on December 1.