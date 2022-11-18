Lucas Ocampos: Differences of opinion with Julen Lopetegui led to Sevilla exit

Lucas Ocampos was linked with a move to Manchester United in excess of €50m just three summers ago, yet the Argentine has had a tough two years since. He can barely get on the pitch for Ajax these days.

After three successful seasons with Sevilla, gradually subsiding in terms for performance, Ocampos moved on loan to Ajax this summer.

There was talk that Lopetegui was keen to break up the Argentine clique in the squad, of which Ocampos was a big part.

Speaking to Ajax Life, in comments carried by MD, Ocampos has confirmed that Lopetegui was part of the reason he left, before the now Wolves manager departed himself. That said, he dismissed any hint of an acrimonious end.

“In Seville I was the second captain of the team, I had been there for three years and I had differences with the coach. We didn’t argue, we had a good relationship, but I thought I was ready for a new challenge.”

Life has not been good to him in Amsterdam though. So far he has featured just four times for Ajax, totalling 100 minutes.

“It is clear that I play much less than I expected. The reason? If you want to know more, you should ask the coach, I can only do my best. I haven’t had the opportunity to prove myself for 15 games in a row.”

There have been whispers that Ocampos may return to Sevilla in January and with compatriot Jorge Sampaoli in charge now, it might make sense for all parties to cut their losses. Ocampos was brought in as a last-minute signing to cover the loss of Antony to United, and as tends to be the case with rushed deals, their chances of success are slimmer.