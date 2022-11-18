Liverpool tracking La Roja star Nico Williams

Premier League giants Liverpool are considering a bold 2023 move for Athletic Club forward Nico Williams.

Williams has established himself as a first team regular for the Basque side in the last 12 months and broke into the La Roja senior team at the start of 2022/23.

Luis Enrique has been impressed by the 20-year-old, with the former Barcelona coach including him in Spain’s 26-man squad, for the 2022 World Cup.

Williams netted his first international goal in the 3-1 warm up friendly win over Jordan in midweek and he is tipped for a key role in Enrique’s plans.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool will send scouts to watch him in Qatar, as part of their wider plan to make a possible January bid.

Williams is under contract at the Estadio San Mames until 2024, after extending his previous deal in June, and Athletic Club will demand a minimum fee of €25m for the 20-year-old.