Liverpool plotting January move for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid’s chances of signing Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham could be blocked by Premier League giants Liverpool.

England international Bellingham was linked with a potential move away from Signal Iduna Park, before the 2022/23 campaign, after an impressive 12 months for club and country.

Bellingham’s stock in Germany has continued to rise this season, including captaining Edin Terzic’s side, as speculation growns over interest from Los Blancos, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Previous reports from ESPN hinted at Liverpool forcing themselves into the favourites spot, as the Reds have formed a strong relationship with Bellingham’s advisers.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has admitted their chances of retaining the 19-year-old are slim next summer, but as per reports from Football Insider, Liverpool will make a bid for him in January.

The reports claim Liverpool having been working on a deal behind the scenes since the start of 2022, as part of a club record deal, expected to reach over €100m.