Karim Benzema a serious doubt for France World Cup opener

Karim Benzema’s mysterious injury issues continue to hinder the French forward.

Despite Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti remarking that he has the medical all clear from the doctors two weeks ago, Benzema continues to be unfit.

What was initially diagnosed as muscle fatigue has frequently been referred to by both Ancelotti and Benzema as small discomfort and ‘not being 100%’.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Benzema remains in individual training with the French national side. He has not been able to participate with his teammates since they got together and has missed their first session in Doha, Qatar.

He is now a serious doubt for the opening match against Australia on Tuesday. He has played just 30 minutes of football since the 19th of October against Elche.

As these issues continue far beyond what many had expected, it may be that Benzema is unable to make much impact for the reigning world champions.

Benzema has been widely questioned in Madrid for his absences, the suggestion being that he was saving himself for the World Cup. Ancelotti has referred to that accusation as ‘nonsense’ and if Benzema, does miss their first tie, then it will at the very least put those rumours to bed.