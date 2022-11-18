Jose Gaya to leave Spain World Cup squad due to injury

It would not be Spanish football without drama. Jose Gaya’s injury has caused no shortage of mixed reports in over just 48 hours and it appears even the national team themselves are struggling to get the story straight.

The Valencia left-back went down with an ankle sprain on Wednesday night in training, but the initial reports were that the injury was not serious.

On Thursday, Spain manager Luis Enrique confirmed they would take a decision on Gaya’s fitness on Friday when they arrived in Qatar.

On Friday, the Spanish national team Twitter account announced that Gaya would be leaving the camp, but the tweet was then deleted minutes later. An official statement was also taken off the website.

However various outlets are now reporting that Gaya will miss the World Cup due to the ankle sprain. There are two main candidates to replace Gaya.

Missing Gaya is a cruel below for the Valencia captain. He has battled hard for his place despite not playing in a side competing towards the top of the table. Few deserved reward for their performances as much as Gaya.