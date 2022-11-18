“I see a divided country” – Raphinha asks Brazil to unite behind national team

Barcelona winger Raphinha has asked his country to get behind the Selecao in Qatar after months of upheaval at home.

The recent Brazilian elections have sewed division into the country as left-wing candidate Lula da Silva returned to power, replacing far-right option Jair Bolsonaro. Such was the distance between the two that Brazil that supporters of both camps became entrenched in their views.

According to some reports, that even extended into the Brazil dressing room. Neymar Junior and Dani Alves were vocal in their support for Bolsonaro on social media, the former even expressing disappointment at the result of the election.

This broke a pact that had been set for players to avoid becoming involved in the election race.

However Raphinha has once again called on his homeland to unite for the World Cup.

“I see a country divided after the elections that took place, but I ask the people to come together once more, as a united country, to send us positive forces during the World Cup. We count on everyone’s support so that, together, we can go far in Qatar.”

Raphinha first made the comments to Flashcore, which were then carried by Sport.

Any hints of discontent within the dressing room were also dismissed by Raphinha.

“I see our team as an incredible group, not only for quality but also for the ability to work. We all get along well with each other. We have a very strong group to reach the final and win the title.”