Watch: Nico Williams scores first Spain goal with brilliant touch and finish

Spain had the luxury of almost complete control in their final World Cup warm-up game against Jordan, and without necessarily putting Jordan to the sword, have managed three goals.

The first came from Ansu Fati, who marked his return from a two-year absence to international duty with a goal after just 12 minutes.

Barcelona teammate Gavi then got his second international goal after he dispatched of a scuffed Pablo Sarabia strike. His own shot was far cleaner.

None were as impressive as Spain’s final goal though, with Nico Williams scoring his first in the red of Spain.

Nico Williams gol vs Jordania pic.twitter.com/87tJgkRmg6 — boe (@boetinho9) November 17, 2022

Williams touch anticipates the defender selling himself and then he makes no mistake with the finish, despite it being his wrong foot.

The younger brother of Inaki was a surprise inclusion last September, but given his contributions against Portugal and now Jordan, increasingly it looks like a smart option by Luis Enrique. Williams will likely be an impact sub for Spain and so far he has accomplished his brief with flying colours.