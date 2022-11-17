Watch: Gavi bags second Spain goal with neat finish into corner

Spain have not been forced to get out of second gear against Jordan in their final World Cup warm-up match, but they do find themselves two goals to the good.

The opener came just 12 minutes into the first half via Ansu Fati, who got his second international goal of his career. The Barcelona forward had not played in over two years for Spain but is already vindicating Luis Enrique’s choice to bring him to the World Cup.

It would be 12 minutes into the second half when Spain would strike again. Gavi started in a midfield with Koke Resurreccion and Carlos Soler, showing some bright moments in the first half, including a few mazy runs.

When Pablo Sarabia’s scuffed effort fell to him in the box, Gavi was composed with his finish.

Fati may well be the most natural goalscorer in their ranks, with Alvaro Morata so far proving hit and miss in a Spain shirt. Adding goals from midfield will be crucial if Luis Enrique wants to take Spain into the latter stages.