Watch: Ansu Fati marks Spain return with immediate impact after just 12 minutes

Spain are playing their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup in Amman, Jordan, and it didn’t take them long to impose their will.

With no Alvaro Morata available due to a knock, Spain are without a natural number nine aside from perhaps Fati. However Fati was started on the left side of a front three by Luis Enrique, with Marco Asensio operating through the middle. Asensio played there in their final set of Nations League fixtures.

It has not reduced Ansu’s goal threat though, taking him just 12 minutes to score his second goal for Spain.

Fati had been absent from the Spain side for over two years, last playing in October of 2020, but Luis Enrique has placed his faith in him for the tournament.

In spite of his lack of rhythm, Fati stands out as possessing a goal threat that others in the Spain squad simply do not.