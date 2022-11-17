The bizarre saga of how Brazilian footballer Hulk married his niece

As the World Cup rounds the corner, stories of footballers past bubble up towards the memory, the good, the bad and the downright bizarre.

One of those is former Brazil forward Hulk. Still active for Atletico Mineiro, Hulk was part of a title-winning Atletico Mineiro side last year and even earned a recall to the national team during Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 36-year-old has since called it a day for the national team. Once renowned for his powerful physique and howitzer shot, Hulk has become known for just as much for his personal life in recent years.

The Upshot detailed the remarkable story of how Hulk came to meet his wife and the mother of his fourth child.

While playing in Japan, Hulk met his first wife 37-year-old Iran Angelo de Souza, whom he would then marry. After having three children together and living in Portugal, Russia and then China together, Iran received a visit from her niece Camila Angelo.

The pair posted a picture with Hulk on Instagram with the caption ‘Family is the foundation of everything’.

A week later, Camila would post another photo with the caption ‘Sorry Aunt Iran’.

Hulk and Iran separated soon after and days later, Camila Angelo makes another trip to China. Six months later, Hulk and Iran had just sealed their divorce when it emerged that Camila would be marrying Hulk ‘so she could stay in China’, due to visa regulations.

That facade was somewhat evaporated as photos of Camila sitting on Hulk’s knee came out, followed by a post of an ultrasound of their coming baby.

This April, Camila gave birth to Zaya, who will have to work out for herself why family gatherings are either small or awkward, or both.