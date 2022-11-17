Spain cruise to win in final World Cup warm-up with youngsters shining

Jordan 1-3 Spain

Spain have played their final match before they begin their World Cup campaign next Wednesday, cruising to victory over opposition that they were expected to beat comfortably.

With no Marcos Llorente, Jose Gaya, Alvaro Morata and Hugo Guillamon, all recovering from knocks, Luis Enrique started with Marco Asensio as his striker and Ansu Fati on the left side of attack.

It paid dividends just 12 minutes in, with Fati receiving the ball on the left in space and snaffling his shot underneath the goalkeeper. La Roja controlled most of the game and some nice runs from Gavi, combined with neat play from Asensio, nearly opened up the defence on multiple occasions, but the finishing was wild.

It was another wild shot scuffed by Pablo Sarabia that led to the second, rolling to Gavi, who scored his second international goal with weak-foot finish.

The game continued in that fashion with Jordan becoming increasingly bold as they looked for a goal on the counter. They would get that goal in the 92nd-minute through Hamza Al-Dardour, who nipped in ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta to prod past David Raya. Not before Nico Williams get his first international goal in the 84th minute though, turning on a penny to create space and rifle his shot into the corner.

Luis Enrique is unlikely to take too much from this match other than the fact that his youngsters are in-form and hungry for more. In Williams, he has a player who looks sharp and capable of giving any defence a tough time.