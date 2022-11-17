Real Madrid agree deal to open theme park in Dubai

Real Madrid have agreed a deal to open their first ever theme park based on the club.

It caused a ripple when it emerged some months ago that President Florentino Perez had planned some time ago to open a theme park next to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, an idea that never materialised.

However it has become abundantly clear that Perez was serious about the idea. The club announced on Thursday that they had agreed a deal with Dubai Parks and Resorts to open a theme park in the United Arab Emirates.

It will be the first of its kind and will include club shops, attractions, football games and a museum.

Dubai Parks and Resorts already own and run three theme parks and a waterpark, consisting of Motiongate (animated characters), a Bollywood park, Legoland and a Legoland waterpark.

It continues show Perez and Real Madrid’s desire to market the club throughout the world and expand their potential markets. It is set to open in the final three months of 2023. On the face of it, it appears Real Madrid will merely sell their brand rights and perhaps have a hand in the museum and the shops.